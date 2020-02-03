State University has released the honor rolls for the 2019 fall semester. To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade point average (GPA) of 3.6000 for all credit course work that semester and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester. To qualify for All-A Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a grade of A in all credit course work for the semester and have no grade of I in any course during the semester.
Molly Kettler, Nursing BSN senior of Hiawatha, was named to the Dean's Scholastic Honors list.
