Homer White American Legion Post 66 is proud to announce the selection of four juniors from Hiawatha High School to represent the Hiawatha community at the 84th annual Kansas Boys and Girls State conference at Kansas State and Kansas University from May 31 – June 5. However, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, this years Boys and Girls state conference has been canceled.
Boys and Girls state representatives are selected based on their academic, service to community and leadership potential with a desire to pursue a career in government. Representatives will role play in mock civic exercises that introduce them to the inner working and protocol of our governmental organizations and governing bodies. By attending Boys and Girls State our students expand on their leadership and problem-solving skills, meet some of the brightest and most motivated juniors in Kansas while establishing lifelong friendships.
This years selectees are:
Nathaniel Wright son of Jon and Michelle Wright, Nathaniel plans on joining the Air Force then attend Highland Community College with an emphasis in Precision Agriculture.
DJ Sample son of Katrina Vonderschmidt and Larry Sample, DJ is working towards an appointment to one of the military academies.
Morgan Hurn, daughter of Jeff and Michelle, Morgan plans on attending Emporia State University majoring in Pre-Pharmacy.
Alex Rockey son of Bryan and Mandy Rockey, Alex plans on attending the University of Kansas majoring in Biology.
