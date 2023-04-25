Powhattan Alumni Banquet meeting set for May 27 Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Apr 25, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Powhattan Alumni banquet and meeting will be May 27 at the Kickapoo Nation School.There is a cost of $18 for the meal. Open at 4:30 p.m. and meal to start at 6:30 p.m. with meeting to follow.RSVP and pre-pay to P.O. Box 81, Powhattan, KS 66527. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Mustangs compete at recent track meets Robinson Lions announce new member Hiawatha World partners with Rainbow to sponsor Teacher Appreciation contest Masons donate to the City of Horton National Day of Prayer on May 4 Koontz retires as store manager of Farm and Home May is Community Action Month Kickapoo Nation's McGrew earns medal in 100m race Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSchool Board members decide on voting districtsKansas governor vetos “born-alive” bill, K-12 NRA gun safety training programSimone Biles and Jonathan Owens marry in TexasBabcock, James R. 1951-2023Kansas governor vetoes flat tax plan, proposes one-time $800M rebateKansas hospital officials say new criminal penalties needed to deter patient, visitor violenceWichita legal fees exceed $267K in defense of ‘absolutely asinine’ gang listHES wins $10K Popsicle Stick with Art grantRiley, Dr. Kenneth R. 1937-2023‘It’s set up to fail’: Kansas youth justice leaders discuss state’s lack of progress Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
