The 106th annual Powhattan High School Alumni Banquet will be at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 28 at the Kickapoo Nation School in Powhattan. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.
Reservations are required by Friday, May 13. Checks for $17 per person should be made to the Powhattan Alumni Association and mailed to Box 81, Powhattan, KS 66527.
Questions may be directed to Marjorie Loyd, 785-220-8493 or mloyd1@cox.net. Anyone who attended or taught at the school is welcome to attend. The honor classes this year are the classes of 1977, 1972, 1967, 1962, 1957, 1952, 1947 and 1942. Eli Wenger will be contacting the members of the honor classes or you may contact him at 785-741-0973 or ewenger59@hotmail.com.
