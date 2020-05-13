Members of the Powhattan American Legion Auxiliary, Wenger Post #373 announce the awarding of scholarships to Sage Meyer and Jace Grubb of Hiawatha High School.
Jace Grubb is the son of Curt and Amanda Jacobsen and Jerry Grubb, has been active in extracurricular activities and community involvement: baseball, football, golf, Future Business leaders of America, United Church of christ, Relay for Life, Stan Boos Youth Hunt, Junior and Senior Legion Baseball. His future plans include attending Highland Community College. He plans to obtain an Associate of Arts majoring in education and then transferring to a 4-year college to obtain a bachelor's degree in secondary education and coaching.
Sage Meyer is the son of Galen and Sharon Meyer. Colleges: undetermined; dependent upon basketball scholarship opportunities. Colleges considering: University of St. Mary, Leavenworth; Ottawa University, Ottawa; and Sterling College, Sterling. His college major: undergraduate psychology. graduate: industrial/organization psychology.
Meyer's school activities are: basketball, football, Future business Leaders of America and Biology Club. community activities and service: Dominators Basketball Club Team of St. Joseph, Mo., Lutheran Youth Fellowship, Boy Scouts of America. He achieved rank of Star Scout, Patrol Leader and earned 31 merit badges. Meyer has accomplishments in basketball earning Honorable Mention, KNZA Athlete of the Week - Play to Bank on - Game Ball Selection- Tribe of Mic-O-Say - Camp Geiger boy Scout Honorary. McLouth Invitational Tournament - All tournament Team. All Big 7 League Basketball Team, Honorable Mention. He has also received invitations to Northwest, Northeast and South Central Kansas All Star games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.