The Powhattan American Legion Auxiliary has presented scholarships to two Hiawatha seniors.
The scholarships are $250 to seniors who plan to continue any type of higher education.
Jacob Rieger, son of Bill and Lori Rieger, of Powhattan, was the recipient of one of the scholarships. He plans to attend Southeast Community College in Milford, Neb., and study diesel ag.
Also receiving a scholarship was Sidney Johansen, daughter of Nick and Kathy Rieger Johansen. She plans to attend Highland Community college, where she will study elementary education.
