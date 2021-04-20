The 105th annual Powhattan High School Alumni Banquet will be at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 29 at the American Legion Hall in Powhattan.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Reservations are required. Checks for $15 per person should be made to the Powhattan Alumni Association and mailed to Box 81, Powhattan, KS 66527 by May 17. Questions may be directed to Marjorie Loyd, 785-220-8493 or mloyd1@cox.net.
Anyone who attended or taught at the school is welcome to attend. The honor classes this year and last year are the classes of 1980, 1981, 1975, 1976, 1970, 1971, 1965, 1966, 1960, 1961, 1955, 1956, 1950, and 1951. We are hoping you will be vaccinated before attending.
