“Prayer” is a natural part of having a vibrant, life-giving relationship with God. Every day, let’s be eternally grateful that God, through Jesus Christ, has made this divine communication possible! In our prayers, however, are we sometimes overwhelmingly concerned about our earthly needs? In Matthew 6:5-13, Jesus teaches us to be honest, but to also focus on our Heavenly Father’s care and daily provisions as we pray. Although that same Bible passage reminds us that God already knows what we’re in need of before we pray, He still wants us to talk with Him as a trusted and loving Companion. This is because prayer is more about relationship with God than the petitions we bring to Him. Did you know that our compassionate Savior of the world and wonderful Holy Spirit also pray for us, so that our faith is sustained and God’s will is done in our lives? Examples of God’s intercession for us can be found in Luke 22:31-32, John 17:20-26, and Romans 8:26-27, 34.
Prayer is simply an on-going conversation with God (1 Thessalonians 5:17). Not only can we talk with Him about our own daily needs, we also have the honor of approaching His holy throne about the needs of those around us, as outlined in the following spiritual song, “Pray For Me:” Pray for me. Oh, my brother, pray for me when you bow at the altar. Please don't forget to pray for me. I once was lost and could not find my way. I thank the Lord somebody prayed for me. But since I've found Jesus, I can surely say, I thank the Lord, I'm on my way. If you want to be blessed, you must share with the rest, all the things that you've received. So pray for me. Oh, my brother, when you bow at the altar, please don't forget to pray for me!
This song contains a request that’s easily granted...I can pray for you and you can pray for me (2 Timothy 1:3; Ephesians 1:15-19; Colossians 1:3, 9-12; Romans 1:9-10). Certainly, prayer is one way to intentionally show love to others. Have you ever noticed that it’s difficult to harbor anger or bitterness in your heart toward someone and genuinely pray for them at the same time? As we ask God to change people and situations, He also changes us in the process and makes us more like Him. No matter the situation, if what we’re praying about doesn’t appear to get better, we can be sure God hears us and that prayer changes things (1 John 5:14-15)! Prayer strengthens our personal connection to God and our interpersonal love for others. It blesses us, those we pray for, and those who don’t know Christ yet. As another song states, “We are one in the Spirit, we are one in the Lord. We pray that all unity will one day be restored. And they’ll know we are Christians by our love!”
Nevertheless, the number of prayer concerns can get overwhelming in today’s world. Still, we praise God for His gift of prayer, a gift that reminds us of our dependence on Him and the grace, mercy, and hope only He can provide. Has your prayer life been in need of a new spark lately? Why not try something someone shared: “A litmus test of faith, faithfulness, discipleship, and commitment to the Lord is to pray: Lord, what do You want me to do for You? Lead me to walk in Your footpaths, give me self-assurance in servanthood, and let that purposefulness in servanthood be reflected in what I say and do.” The power of prayer still exists today and its benefits, like enhanced love (Ephesians 3:14-21), peace (Philippians 4:6 & 7), and provision (Psalm 34:10) are unmatched!
The practice of praying for ourselves and one another is ultimately connected to our trust in God’s Word and His promises for our joy, health, protection, endurance, and
perseverance in today’s good and bad life circumstances. As Christians, we’re thankful for the freedom to live, worship, fellowship, serve, and pray in America. We praise God that we can freely pray for our families, churches, communities, and the world. Through unified prayer, we are strengthened by our support system when the Body of Christ joins in prayer and revitalizes us when needed. Our Brown County Ministerial Alliance and church community partnership programs are great examples of unity, heartfelt love, and prayerful support. We thank God for our faithful prayer warriors, brothers and sisters, under God’s authority in the name of our Lord and Savior! Remember, I’ll pray for you, and you pray for me. Why? Because we’re all a part of God’s family, and “they’ll know we are Christians by our love!”
