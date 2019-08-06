The Brown County Genealogical Society - along with guest speaker Joel Meyers of Manhattan - will give a special presentation on Thursday, Aug. 15.
The program is called “THE ROBIDOUX CREEK CARVINGS-A GLIMPSE OF THE MEN WHO CARVED THEIR NAMES IN STONE.” Meyers will talk about who these people are and a bit about their lives. The names on the rocks are: M. Robidoux Trapper 1841, J. Bridger Guide 1857, C. F. Smith, J. Frey 1860, J. S. Jones May 7 1856 and L. Row 1861.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. on the 15th at the research library at 116 S. 7th St. Hiawatha. The public is welcome.
