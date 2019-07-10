Physical and Respiratory Therapy Services LLC is sponsoring it's regular monthly groups.
The Parkinson's Disease Support Group will meet from 3-4 p.m. on Monday, July 15 at the Netawaka Fitness Center, 233 Whiteway St., Netawaka. This month's topic is Vision Changes. Dress comfortably and please bring your LSVT BIG folders if you have been a patient in the therapy program there before.
The Caregiver Support Group meets from 2-3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16 at the PRTS Outpatient Clinic, 700 Oregon St. This month's topic is Age Related Issues and Driving. All family members welcome. For more information contact PRTS at 742-7606 or Mary Finley at 741-0796.
