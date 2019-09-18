It’s one of the best displays in northeast Kansas – don’t miss out seeing more than 170 quilts at the Kansas Capital Quilters Guild annual quilt show taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 21 and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Women’s Club, 5221 SW West Drive, in Topeka.
Unique handmade items will be for sale and small quilts will be available as part of a Silent Auction with proceeds benefitting the YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment. Local businesses will have booths and a certified quilt appraiser will be at the event.
Carol Bragdon of Topeka was selected as the Featured Quilter for the show. Bragdon has made quilts for family members such as a 60th anniversary quilt for her parents and several for each of her three daughters. She is also looking forward to making more for her six grandchildren as they get older.
“It brings great joy to people to have something made just for them and that brings great joy to the quilter,” Bragdon said.
Supporting the quilt show helps the guild in its efforts to support the community. Guild members donate more than 300 quilts annually to Quilts of Valor, local hospitals for babies and palliative care as well as to the Topeka VA Medical Center.
Admission to the event is $6. For more information - go to www.KScapitalquilters.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.