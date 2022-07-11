Luke records Paul’s discourse with Felix. “Now as he reasoned about righteousness, self-control, and the judgment to come, Felix was afraid and answered, ‘Go away for now; when I have a convenient time, I will call for you.’” (Acts 24:25). As a result, he sent Paul away for a more convenient time. A time that would never come.
Our salvation is something we should never procrastinate with. As Paul also said, “Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.” (2 Corinthians 6:2). In this article we will discuss some things we need to remember to redeem the time we have been given.
Life is Temporary. You may recall back in school taking a timed test. Most teachers were very considerate. They would let us know when our time was dwindling down to two minutes, one minute, and thirty seconds. That way we would have a heads up concerning the amount of time we had remaining.
When it comes to our time on earth, however, we do not know how much time we have. Our lives are just like David described to Jonathan, “…there is but a step between me and death” (1 Samuel 20:3). Therefore, we must live our lives each day as if tomorrow we will stand in eternal judgment.
Eternity is Forever. There are many things in life that we can be wrong about. Eternity is not one of them. We have one chance in this life for eternal salvation. If we neglect it, or if we take the wrong steps toward salvation, then we miss it forever.
In Matthew chapter 25, Jesus discusses the judgment. This is a day where the “sheep” will be separated from the “goats” (vs. 31-46). In verse 46 Jesus concludes the matter by saying, “And these will go away into everlasting punishment, but the righteous into eternal life.” Whether one is a “sheep” or a “goat”, he will one day enter eternity. The question is, “Which side will we be on?”
God is love. Some believe that God is the Almighty Judge just waiting to condemn souls for any violation of His will. On the contrary, God takes no pleasure in the death of the wicked (Ezekiel 18:32). In fact, His desire is for men everywhere to repent and come to the knowledge of the truth (1Timothy 2:4).
Jesus has given us all the instructions we need to be saved. He tells us we must hear His words (Matthew 13:9). We must have our faith in Him, that He is the Christ the Son of the Living God (John 8:24). We must repent of our sins (Luke 13:3, 5). We must confess His name before men (Matthew 10:32, 33). We must be baptized (Mark 16:16) into Christ (Galatians 3:27) for the remission of our sins (Acts 2:38). Finally, we must live a faithful life unto Him (Revelation 2:10).
If we are to be wise for salvation, then we must follow the steps of salvation and live faithfully unto God. When we do, we will be confident of our salvation before the Lord, and we will be confident that we have truly redeemed the time.
God bless each of you,
Eric Hicks
