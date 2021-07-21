Perhaps it is human nature to put things off until we have a more convenient time. We may leave our Christmas decorations out longer than we should. We may even have a goal we had been wanting to achieve but have been unable to find the time to work toward it. Whatever our individual struggles might be, there are some things we should not procrastinate with.
For example, we recall Paul preaching to Felix. “Now as he reasoned about righteousness, self-control, and the judgment to come, Felix was afraid and answered, ‘Go away for now; when I have a convenient time, I will call for you.’” (Acts 24:25). As a result, he sent Paul away for a more convenient time. A time that would never come.
Our salvation is something we should never procrastinate with. As Paul also said, “Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.” (2 Corinthians 6:2). Therefore, let us consider a couple of things we need to redeem the time we have been given.
Eternity is Forever. There are many things in life that we can be wrong about. Eternity is not one of them. We have one chance in this life for eternal salvation. If we neglect it, or if we take the wrong steps toward salvation, then we miss it forever.
In Matthew chapter 25, Jesus discusses the judgment. This is a day where the “sheep” will be separated from the “goats” (vs. 31-46). In verse 46 Jesus concludes the matter by saying, “And these will go away into everlasting punishment, but the righteous into eternal life.” Whether one is a “sheep” or a “goat”, he will one day enter eternity. The question is, “Which side will we be on?”
God is love. God loved the world with such great magnitude that He sent us His precious Son to be the ultimate sacrifice for us. Jesus took our punishment so that we could become the righteousness of God (2 Corinthians 5:21). His blood was shed upon the cross that we could be cleansed of our sins and redeemed unto God (Ephesians 1:7).
Jesus has given us all the instructions we need to be saved. He tells us we must hear His words (Matthew 13:9). We must have our faith in Him, that He is the Christ the Son of the Living God (John 8:24). We must repent of our sins (Luke 13:3, 5). We must confess His name before men (Matthew 10:32, 33). We must be baptized (Mark 16:16) into Christ (Galatians 3:27) for the remission of our sins (Acts 2:38). Finally, we must live a faithful life unto Him (Revelation 2:10).
We must realize the devastation of our sins, the love of our Lord and Savior, and follow the steps of salvation that He has given to us. When we do, we will die unto procrastination and live in a state of preparation for all eternity. It is then that we will know salvation is ours (1 John 5:13) and that we have truly redeemed the time.
God bless each of you,
Eric Hicks
