I confess, I haven’t been sleeping well. Tuesday evening, I drank a cup of herbal tea before bed, thinking that it would help me to fall asleep. The tea contained chamomile, dandelion and ginger.
(Just in case you are ever tempted to do this, let me share with you a little fact about these herbs: they are very effective diuretics – which means, you’ll be springing out of bed every two hours.)
Once I resigned myself to the general shape of my night, I decided to use the somnus inerruptus as an excuse to say extra prayers every time I returned to my bed. So, all of you on my prayer lists got covered with prayers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, through the gift of a cup of herbal tea at bedtime. As a rule, I keep a small pad of paper by my bed in case I need to jot something down in the night, and Tuesday evening, was especially glad that I did. Because at 1:02AM, Wednesday, I woke up with the words “God is bigger than your prayers” repeating in my mind. I scrawled this down on my note pad before getting out of bed yet again.
(I jotted down a bunch of other things too, but in the morning light, they turned out to be mostly gibberish)
“God is bigger than your prayers,” however, was the answer I needed to hear. As I thought about this, I realized that I had been telling God to “fix things” and “fix people” in a certain way, using my limited knowledge and experience. In other words, I had been telling God what to do and how (and when!) to do it! I wouldn’t dream of doing this with people – and I wouldn’t appreciate it if another person did it to me. Most of us appreciate a certain amount of latitude when we are asked to do something – certainly I don’t know of many people who enjoy being “bossed” around. Yet, here I was, trying to “boss God!”
“God is bigger than your prayers.”
God is never content to simply give us what we ask for. Not that he’s stingy – on the contrary: he wants to give us more! And he wants everything to work together for the salvation of souls. So, if our prayers are not being answered, we need to think about what it means that “God is bigger than your prayers,” and then ask God to help us to re-think our prayers, in a way that will include bringing us into deeper relationship with him, or bringing someone to Christ. Even the most basic prayer request can be re-tooled to include someone else’s salvation, or a deepening of our faith. Just like a cup of herbal tea can be the tool God uses to plant an important lesson about prayer in the wee hours of the morning. (Pun intended.)
