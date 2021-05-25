Zion Lutheran Church, 613 S 1st Street, Hiawatha, will be celebrating its 126 years on June 6.
The church, located at 614 S. First St., Hiawatha, was to celebrate its 125th last year, but it was postponed due to the covid pandemic.
A celebration worship service is planned for 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 6.
Zion Lutheran is one of four local congregations that are part of the Northeast Kansas Lutheran Partnership along with First Lutheran, Sabetha; Immanuel Lutheran, rural Fairview; and St. Paul Lutheran, Fairview. The Partnership is currently served by Pastor Michael Dunaway as Senior Pastor, and Pastor Ian Kinney will be joining the group in late June to fill a vacancy as Associate Pastor.
