Since the 2020 Earth Day was canceled last spring, Brown County Association of Retired School Personnel decided to help schools in Brown County with their landscaping wishes. Members Staci Charles, Sue Miller, and Jackie Wenger made calls to local school principals asking what kind of landscaping they would like to have added or updated to their grounds.
Hiawatha High School Horticulture students happened to be working on a landscaping unit, so teacher Ellen Blackwell contacted BCARSP member Charles for help making their plans become reality. Nine students, Charles, & teacher Blackwell spent 2 afternoons preparing the ground and planting dozens of flowers around the HHS Greenhouse. When the weather turned cold and snowy, BCARSP member Charles brought some used sheets and blankets for the students to use as protection against frost. Students secured the blankets over the flower bed, and the flowers were saved! Later that week students and member Charles, planted a tree in the southern yard of HHS.
Hiawatha Middle School requested a large rock be painted with a Red Hawk logo and a positive phrase or quote. This rock will be placed near the entrance of the school building to have maximum impact as a reminder to students each day. BCARSP members are working on it, and plan to install the HMS rock this spring.
Hiawatha Elementary School requested help weeding the existing flower garden just south of the Kindergarten rooms on Miami Street. HES also wanted some butterfly bushes planted near their outdoor learning center picnic tables. Hopefully, when the butterflies come calling in the fall, the bushes will attract a lot of them to study! BCARSP members Sue & Wes Miller secured the butterfly bushes and helped to plant them at HES.
Horton High School is having some work done on their foundation this summer, so BCARSP will wait until fall of 2021 to help. HHS can use help with re-landscaping around the foundation and/or plantings around an outdoor learning center planned for the fall of 2021.
Everest Middle School would like a shade tree near their new outdoor playground. BCARSP members will either be planting the tree this spring or next fall.
Horton Elementary School has requested flowering bulbs planted on both sides of the walkway leading to the entrance of the building. Since bulbs are usually planted in the fall, BCARSP will be waiting to plant bulbs in the fall of 2021 near the pathway so that next spring of 2022, tulips and daffodils will be welcoming the students each day to class!
Watch for these landscaping improvements this spring and next fall.
