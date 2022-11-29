Retirement reception set for Vernie Coy Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Nov 29, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The public is invited to a retirement reception for Vernie Coy, Chief Court Services Officer with the 22nd Judicial District.The reception will be from 2-4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Doniphan County Courtroom, 120 E. Chesnut, Troy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News It's Santa! Brown County Genealogical Society GOP Reorganizational Meeting Homicide Investigation in Marshall County Two northeast Kansas men arrested on drug charges Horton Police Hospital Auxiliary planning annual Cookie and Candy Sale Retirement reception set for Vernie Coy Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBrockman, JustinaEconomic issues are voters’ top priority, polling findsBrockman, Justina T. 1983-2022LOOKING AHEAD: What's next in the local election process?House Republicans elect leaders for upcoming sessionA Hometown Christmas celebrationHomicide Investigation in Marshall CountyHP&R announces upcoming holiday, winter eventsStolen vehicle recovered in Doniphan CountyBrown County Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel Images Videos CommentedSmall Businesses Seek Talent, Technology to Succeed (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.