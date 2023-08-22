Reuben Ironhorse-Kent

Bethany United Church of Christ will be hosting Reuben Ironhorse-Kent in the church sanctuary Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Ironhorse-Kent, a professional artist, will present his program from 7-8 p.m. His work can be found in Native American Art by Robin Langley Sommer, Hands in Clay and Creativity Is Our Tradition, published by The Institute of American Indian Arts-Santa Fe, New Mexico. Currently, his work is part of the Native Truths: Our Voices, Our Stories display at the Field Museum-in Chicago. Ironhorse-Kent is an award-winning multi-media explorer while dabbling in storytelling. He plays the flute and has produced a CD with flute melodies using hand carved wood, a northern plains' tradition, as well as a woodland style rivercane flute.

