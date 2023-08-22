Bethany United Church of Christ will be hosting Reuben Ironhorse-Kent in the church sanctuary Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Ironhorse-Kent, a professional artist, will present his program from 7-8 p.m. His work can be found in Native American Art by Robin Langley Sommer, Hands in Clay and Creativity Is Our Tradition, published by The Institute of American Indian Arts-Santa Fe, New Mexico. Currently, his work is part of the Native Truths: Our Voices, Our Stories display at the Field Museum-in Chicago. Ironhorse-Kent is an award-winning multi-media explorer while dabbling in storytelling. He plays the flute and has produced a CD with flute melodies using hand carved wood, a northern plains' tradition, as well as a woodland style rivercane flute.
Ironhorse-Kent is a member of the Buffalo Clan with the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and is an ongoing student of indigenous art and history. When giving presentations, he often speaks of indigenous cultures, both contemporary and those prior to contact with people of European descent, as pursuit of the subject has intrigued him, and provides inspiration for artistic expression. He has worked with children at several different venues, including Effigy Mounds National Monument (Iowa), and Native American Heritage Museum (Kansas), providing a small experience of some social activity of the past.
An avid reader, he views himself as a contemporary individual whose interest in history, including both indigenous and American will provide an awareness toward his goals in the future. Believing education to be the path to a better world for everyone as we are all indigenous to the earth.
The program will include time for question and answer, and there will be a reception afterwards in the Bethany Parish House, adjacent to the main sanctuary. Please invite your friends!
Bethany Church is located at 303 North 6th St.,, Hiawatha. For more information, please call the church office at 785-742-2353 and leave a message.
