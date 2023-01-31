Wade Reynolds, a 1985 Hiawatha High School graduate, received the following civilian citation from the Secretary of the Navy as a government employee for the U.S. Navy while working in Naples, Italy.
Department of the Navy
"This is to certify that the Secretary of the Navy has awarded the Civilian Service Commendation Medal to Mr. Wade F. Reynolds for exceptional civilian service to the Government of the United States while serving as the Contingency Manning Officer at U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa and U.S. Sixth Fleet from October 2020 to October 2020. Displaying exceptional leadership, Mr. Reynolds led the Contingency Manning Department, supporting significant exercises and real-world events. He managed the critical integration of Naval and Marine Corps assets into a consolidated joint force maritime component command document that influenced requests for forces following the Russia-Ukraine crises. Additionally, Mr. Reynolds directly supported the first hand-over/take-over exercise between the U.S. Navy and naval striking and supporting forces North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). His professionalism and mentorship enabled a cohesive and responsive team. Mr. Reynolds' superb performance and loyal dedication to duty reflected great credit upon himself and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service."
Reynolds, the son of Paul and Jolene Reynolds of Fairview, retired as Chief Warrant Officer in September 2019 after 33 years in active duty with the U.S. Navy.
