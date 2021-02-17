MEMPHIS, Tenn – Michael W. Riley (Kansas State, Alpha Omega ’94), of Hiawatha, was elected the 53rd International President of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity.
As the international president, Riley will serve a two-year term and lead the fraternity’s board of directors, providing guidance for the fraternity. Prior to his election as international president, Riley served as international vice president, international legal counsel, as an international risk awareness advisor, as an international real estate advisor, as Heartland regional president, Alpha Omega Chapter’s house corporation president, and as a professional staff member of the fraternity.
Professionally, Riley is a licensed attorney with his own general practice law firm in Hiawatha. He previously served as a municipal judge for seven Kansas communities for 22 years. Riley and his wife reside in Hiawatha, and they have two daughters.
