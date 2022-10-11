Class Reunion

The Robinson High School Alumni met Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Community Center in Robinson. The group had not met since July of 2019 due to the Covid pandemic, so it was great for them to be able to meet again.

Judi Bruning welcomed the group; and Dorothy BeDunnah offered a blessing before a delicious meal was served by the Everest Cafe which included brisket, twice baked potatoe casserole, green beans, lettuce salad, rolls, and cherry cobbler.

