The Robinson High School Alumni met Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Community Center in Robinson. The group had not met since July of 2019 due to the Covid pandemic, so it was great for them to be able to meet again.
Judi Bruning welcomed the group; and Dorothy BeDunnah offered a blessing before a delicious meal was served by the Everest Cafe which included brisket, twice baked potatoe casserole, green beans, lettuce salad, rolls, and cherry cobbler.
Following the meal, Alumni Chairman, Carol Rieger, introduced the Alumni Committee. Members of that committee were Dorothy BeDunnah, Judi Bruning, Nancy Kreiensieck, Velma Lambert, Carol Rieger, Twila Smith, Vinita Thonen, and Bonnie Torkelson.
The honored classes were 1952 (70th) and 1962 (60th), and they were recognized by Carol Rieger. She then did a roll call of all the classes present for the event. Those attending were: Class of 1948 – Max Oltjen; Class of 1950 – Dale Kreiensieck; Class of 1951 – Dorothy (Gibbons) BeDunnah, Class of 1953 – Nadine (Oltjen) Burns and Galen Geiger; Class of 1954 – Robert Kreiensieck and Marilyn (Bruening) Wehrman; Class of 1955 – Ivan Scholtz, Larry Smith, and Bill Pierson; Class of 1956 – Virginia (Swaim) Byrd and Norma (Kreiensieck) Gerdes; Class of 1957 – Carl Gerdes; Class of 1958 – Ron Erickson, Duane Kreiensieck, Twila (Kleppe) Smith, and Richard Snyder; Class of 1959 – Bill Owens and Vinita (Rockey) Thonen; Class of 1960 – Betty (Falk) Bradley, Connie (Owens) Heathman, Mary (Hageman) Schrader, and Marilyn (Willard) Shogren; Class of 1961 – Allen Torkelson and Jerry Kreiensieck; Class of 1962 – Irene (Odermatt) Gibbs, James Koelliker, Rheta (Olds) Moore, and Bonnie (Watts) Torkelson; Class of 1963 – Judi (Barrand) Bruning, Katherine (Falk) Link, Bob Henry, and Wanda Pierson Bryan; Class of 1964 – Ronald Dandliker, Dianna (Olds) Fahrmeyer, Wayne Feuerbacher, Ronald Snyder, and Carol (Kreiensieck) Rieger; Class of 1965 – Mary (Koelliker) Benson, Van Koelliker, Patty (Hooper) Regnier, and Stephen Smith; Class of 1966 – Allen Bottiger, Lou Ellen (Bruning) Counselman, Rick Dandliker, and Steve Brown; Class of 1968 – Dayton Covert. Julian Geiger attended but was not a graduate of Robinson.
Several announcements were made to the group. Duane Kriensieck gave an interesting report concerning the newly formed Robinson History Association; Dorothy BeDunnah told about the BeDunnah Museum and Monument that was made for the old high school; and Judi Bruning informed everyone of the history of the Melodrama in Robinson and of the 4th of July Activities.
Carol Rieger then announced the date of the 2023 Reunion which is scheduled for the Labor Day weekend once again.
To conclude the afternoon, Judi Bruning read the list of those Robinson graduates that are deceased since 2019.
Those who attended enjoyed visiting, and it was a very successful afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.