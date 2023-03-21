Hero

The Robinson Lions Club President Judi Bruning (left) presented its second annual “Community Hero of the Year” award to Dorothy BeDunnah of Robinson.

 Submitted photo

The Robinson Lions Club presented its second annual “Community Hero of the Year” award to Dorothy BeDunnah of Robinson.

The award is given to a deserving recipient being selected for having given of themselves over the years through work, volunteering, and other acts of service to benefit the community. The award was presented to Dorothy by Judi Bruning, President of the Club, at the final performance of this year's melodrama on March 11.

