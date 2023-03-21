The Robinson Lions Club presented its second annual “Community Hero of the Year” award to Dorothy BeDunnah of Robinson.
The award is given to a deserving recipient being selected for having given of themselves over the years through work, volunteering, and other acts of service to benefit the community. The award was presented to Dorothy by Judi Bruning, President of the Club, at the final performance of this year's melodrama on March 11.
Dorothy was born May 30, 1933, the third child of Anna and John Gibbons. She had three sisters, Margaret, Virginia, and Beverly, and two brothers, Andrew and John.
After attending Kindergarten in Hiawatha, and first through part of the fourth grade in Highland, Dorothy finished her schooling in Robinson and graduated from Robinson Rural High School in 1951.
She then attended Manhattan Christian College in Manhattan, KS and after 2-1/2 years married Eldon BeDunnah on November 25, 1953. She worked for Hallmark Cards in Kansas City until 1956. At that time she and Eldon started their family and had three children, Drusilla, Vivica, and Kyron.
Dorothy stayed home with their children until 1973. At that time she started working for Kansas City Kansas Community College as Executive Secretary to the Registrar. She also served as Worship Director/Organist/Pianist/and Choir Director at Edwardsville Christian Church for 30 years, retiring in August of 1991.
She received a lifetime membership for the PTA for the years she served while her children were attending school.
Eldon and Dorothy ran the Weston Movie Theatre in Weston, MO on Friday and Saturday nights from 1964-1971.
In August of 1991, they moved to Robinson for retirement. Eldon passed away in 2009.
Since living in Robinson, Dorothy has volunteered at the Community Store until she was elected mayor in 2009. She served two terms as mayor; she also helped the week day church in downtown Robinson; served two terms on the City Council; still serves on the Robinson Alumni Committee; is a very active member of the Robinson Lions Club (having served as President numerous years, helped with the melodrama as Director and pianist); she is secretary/treasurer for the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR); recently was elected as secretary of the newly formed Robinson History Society; is now the pianist for the First Christian Church in Hiawatha and a member of the Women's Fellowship; and she and her family have opened a museum in Robinson which includes lots of Robinson memorabilia. She continues to be a very active member of the Robinson community.
The Robinson Lions Club was very happy to present this award to Dorothy.
