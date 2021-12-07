To show appreciation for all the good things the staff at the Brown County Humane Society does, the Robinson Lions Club decided to pick them for its annual Christmas service project.
Each year the Club picks either a deserving family, an organization, or some type of fundraiser to remember with either donations of money or gifts. Lions Clubs are service organizations and do their best to live up to their motto, “We Serve”.
Club representatives said the county is very lucky to have such a wonderful facility in our community as the Brown County Humane Society. All of the staff are dedicated to giving the best possible life for the animals and are very successful in finding wonderful homes for them.
The Club gave a monetary donation and, in addition, members of the Club brought gifts which included items needed to care for the animals and the facility. For additional Christmas spirit, the gifts were wrapped and delivered to the shelter Wednesday evening, Dec. 1.
