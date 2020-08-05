More than 5,300 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean's Academic Honor List for the spring 2020 semester. Students honored on the Dean's List are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.7 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in a minimum of 12 graded semester hours.
Among those honored were Jada Rosa', College of Arts & Sciences.
As a national Christian research university, Baylor's mission is to educate students for worldwide leade! rship and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment in a caring community. Baylor provides numerous academic and research opportunities across various disciplines through 127 baccalaureate programs in fields as varied as business, engineering, nursing, pre-medicine, music and computer science, along with 78 master's programs, 46 doctoral programs (including the J.D.) and two education specialist programs.
