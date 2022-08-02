The 81st Ruhnke Reunion will be Saturday, Aug. 20 at Christ Lutheran Church, Wathena.
The potluck dinner will be at noon. Drinks and table service will be provided. Ruhnke bingo will be played.
Officers for the reunion are: President, Rocky Ruhnke; Vice President. Jeff Brunner; Secretary/Treasurer, Stacy Gerhardt.
