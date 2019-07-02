The Eugene and Virginia Ruth Family Trust awarded more $12,000 in scholarships to 2019 Hiawatha seniors and renewed scholarships for former Hiawatha High School scholarship recipients.
The Ruth Family Scholarship began with the first scholarships being given in the spring of 2007. Mr. and Mrs. Ruth established the scholarship to assist those continuing their education after graduating Hiawatha High School. To receive these scholarships, a graduate must meet high academic requirements as well as be involved in school and community activities. Mr. and Mrs. Ruth were longtime residents of the Robinson community and had a deep interest in the well-being of children. This Trust scholarship is one way to help students graduating from Hiawatha High School.
The following were awarded scholarships:
Kaiser Isaac, Elizabeth Kettler, Sydney Lowe, Robin Madere, Bethany Meyers, Daniel Monhollon, Makayla Neibling, Eva Peters, Tannin Potter, Reagan Riley, and Mary Rosà.
Those receiving renewals include: Valerie Binns, Jessica Geiger, Molly Kettler, Dannell Kopp, Brianna Martinson and Aubrey Wright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.