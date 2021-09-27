Following the monthly meeting of Sabetha Memorial Post 7285 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars on Wednesday evening, Sept. 15, Post 7285 Junior Vice Commander Tom Evans presented the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States All-American Post award to Post 7285 Commander Marcus Gonzalez.
The citation reads “All-American Post Commander Marcus L. Gonzalez, Post 7285, Kansas. In recognition of steadfast leadership in all VFW endeavors, thus qualifying as a member of the 2020-2021 All American Team of Post Commanders.”
Evans made the presentation on behalf of VFW Department of Kansas Senior Vice Commander Jim Ratcliff. The citation was accompanied by a new banner for Post 7285’s VFW Flag to recognize Post 7285’s “All American” achievement. Post 7285 is ranked 17th out of 266 national posts. Pictured on the left side of the citation folder is Past VFW Commander-in-Chief Hal Roesch II. Commander Gonzalez also was nominated for Aide De Camp to current VFW Commander-in-Chief Fritz Mihelcic.
Patty Locher, Reporter
