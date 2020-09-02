Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary annually offer two essay contests in the fall. The Voice of Democracy (VOD) audio-essay competition for high school students, and the Patriot’s Pen essay contest for middle school students, with a new patriotic theme each year. This year’s theme for VOD is “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?” The Patriot’s Pen theme is “What is Patriotism to Me?”
Students submit their original essay to the local VFW Post by Oct. 31. For each contest, submissions must strictly adhere to the rules stated in the entry form. Judging criteria are listed on the contest entry form.
Current entry forms with detailed instructions can be downloaded from the website at vfw.org at “Community,” then “Youth and Education,” then “Youth Scholarships” and the appropriate contest name.
Students at the appropriate level in public, parochial, private or home schools may enter. With no active VFW post in Brown County, students in schools in Brown County who are interested in entering this contest are encouraged to submit their entries to Sabetha Memorial Post 7285.
For each contest, the top three place winners at the Sabetha Memorial Post 7285 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars level will receive monetary awards locally and a certificate of recognition, and the first-place winner’s essay will be forwarded to district level for further competition. Monetary awards are also given at district, state and national levels.
For more information about these student essay contests, contact Patty Locher, Sabetha VFW Post 7285 Youth Programs Chairperson, at 785-284-0387, or email her at p2equinelover@aol.com.
Send entry submissions to Patty Locher, Sabetha VFW Memorial Post 7285 Youth Programs Chairwoman, 3373 Antelope Road, Sabetha, KS 66534, to arrive no later than Oct. 31. Submissions received after Oct. 31 will not be eligible.
The Department of Kansas (state-level) programs give scholarships and other awards. First-place winners at state level will be forwarded to national level for further competition and scholarship awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.