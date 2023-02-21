VFW

VFW Memorial Post 7285 Community Service Chairwoman, right, presents Post 7285's Certificate of Appreciation to Sergeant Darron Wessel, left. The certificate reads: "Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Certificate of Appreciation awarded to Sergeant Darron Wessel, Sheriff Department, Nemaha County, Kansas: In grateful recognition of unyielding adherence to the highest ideals of law enforcement in maintaining, preserving and protecting the lawful rights of all citizens."

 Submitted

During the monthly meeting of Sabetha Memorial Post 7285 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars on Tuesday evening, Feb. 14, Post 7285 recognized the Post's 2022-23 J. Edgar Hoover Gold Medal Award Law Enforcement Officer of Year, Sergeant Darron Wessel.

Sergeant Wessel, a Sergeant and K-9 handler since 2006, has been employed with the Nemaha County Sheriff Department since March 2002. He has attended 10-week training for each new K-9, enriched with weekly regional maintenance training. Training is done in association with Kansas Highway Patrol. Canine is trained in narcotics, patrol apprehension, tracking and evidence recovery; Sergeant Wessel must remain very conversant with canine’s training and responses.

