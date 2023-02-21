VFW Memorial Post 7285 Community Service Chairwoman, right, presents Post 7285's Certificate of Appreciation to Sergeant Darron Wessel, left. The certificate reads: "Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Certificate of Appreciation awarded to Sergeant Darron Wessel, Sheriff Department, Nemaha County, Kansas: In grateful recognition of unyielding adherence to the highest ideals of law enforcement in maintaining, preserving and protecting the lawful rights of all citizens."
During the monthly meeting of Sabetha Memorial Post 7285 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars on Tuesday evening, Feb. 14, Post 7285 recognized the Post's 2022-23 J. Edgar Hoover Gold Medal Award Law Enforcement Officer of Year, Sergeant Darron Wessel.
Sergeant Wessel, a Sergeant and K-9 handler since 2006, has been employed with the Nemaha County Sheriff Department since March 2002. He has attended 10-week training for each new K-9, enriched with weekly regional maintenance training. Training is done in association with Kansas Highway Patrol. Canine is trained in narcotics, patrol apprehension, tracking and evidence recovery; Sergeant Wessel must remain very conversant with canine’s training and responses.
Sheriff’s Department’s current K-9, Arco, is Sergeant Wessel’s third K-9. Over his career, Sergeant Wessel has assisted with large seizures of currency and narcotics of up to hundreds of pounds of drugs in one seizure. He considers this his most challenging training in his law enforcement career.
He is currently Rangemaster for the department, for which NRA provided training. He has attended and participated in several shooting and tactical classes. He is responsible for the annual qualification and proficiency of all department employees who carry firearms.
Sergeant Wessel displayed heroism in saving two inmates from attempted suicide.
He enjoys working alongside his fellow officers and serving in such a supportive community. He daily demonstrates that he finds his job rewarding, striving to have a positive effect on those he encounters, and he daily endeavors to ultimately improve the lives of community members.
Sergeant Wessel, always ready, willing and able to help anyone, any time, is an asset to the Sheriff’s office and our community.
He is a member of Sabetha-Fidelity Knights of Columbus Council #10279.
Sgt. Wessel was also named VFW Department of Kansas First District's Law Enforcement of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.