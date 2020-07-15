On Wednesday, July 8 the Sabetha VFW Post honored the Scout of Year - Eagle Scout Charles Kuenzi.
Kuenzi explained his Eagle Scout project to members of the Sabetha Memorial Post 7285 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. His project entailed installation of a new flagpole at the Bern Cemetery, with additional landscaping and other associated work around the flagpole. He said that, after receiving more money in donations than he had budgeted for the project, he was able to do the extra details to enhance his project.
Kuenzi was presented a $100 scholarship check and Certificate of Recognition, which reads “Sabetha Memorial Post 7285 and Auxiliary Award this Certificate of Recognition to Eagle Scout Charles Kuenzi, Post 7285’s Scout of the Year. In special recognition of outstanding achievement and exceptional leadership ability as an esteemed Eagle Scout: We offer sincere appreciation and full praise for your service to your country, veterans and the local community as an Eagle Scout in Boy Scout Troop 77. Your faith, obvious leadership, self-confidence, sense of responsibility, respect for authority, and all the aspects of character that a model Scout epitomizes, make you the perfect candidate for Post 7285’s 2020 Scout of the Year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.