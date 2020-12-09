LEAVENWORTH - University of Saint Mary Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Michelle Metzinger has announced the Fall 2020 Dean's List. The following USM students ended the semester with a GPA of 3.5 or better:
Hiawatha: Sage Meyer
Horton: Michael Gabbard
Troy: Tyler Franken
The University of Saint Mary is a Catholic co-educational applied liberal arts university founded and sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth. The University of Saint Mary main campus is located at 4100 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, Kan. USM's Overland Park Campus at 4500 College Boulevard offers evening accelerated graduate and undergraduate degree-completion programs. The university also offers online programs. Visit stmary.edu for more information.
