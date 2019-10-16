Santa's Attic craft show is fast approaching - set for Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Hiawatha High School.
Sponsored by the Brown County Genealogical Society, the annual craft show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a variety of vendors and the Genealogical Society will be serving hot dogs, chili dogs, chili, potato soup, ham sandwiches, nachos, chips, pie, cinnamon rolls, biscuits and gravy as well as assorted drinks.
This is a fundraiser for the Genealogical Society.
