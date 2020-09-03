151113_hwhometown_shoppers

Shoppers browse booths of homemade Christmas items at Santa’s Attic, which is sponsored by the Brown County Genealogical Society. The event is being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Brown County Genealogical Society has decided to cancel Santa’s Attic for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual craft fair is typically held in late October at the Hiawatha High School. Organizers said they hope to return in 2021.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.