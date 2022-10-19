top story Santa's Attic set for Nov. 12 Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Oct 19, 2022 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Santa's Attic craft show is fast approaching - set for Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Hiawatha High School.Sponsored by the Brown County Genealogical Society, the annual craft show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be over 40 crafters and vendors. Lunch will be served by Genealogical Society.This is a fundraiser for the Genealogical Society, with a $1 admission at the door. Children 5 and under are free. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Santa's Attic set for Nov. 12 Charger pair earn All-NEKL CC at League Created in God’s Image Lady Red Hawks split Sabetha tournament Horton Police FSA members receive awards Spooktacular Saturday set for Oct. 29 Pastor Tom and Viki Stone, church to celebrate 45 Years Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNeosho County attorney faces criminal investigation by state authorities, scrutiny by local leadersMore injuries haunt Hawks in Marysville lossClassic car restoration for beginnersSupporting Brian ShefferdCommissioner of Finance Candidate - Laura Tollefson, challengerRaney, Delores G. 1931-2022Swearingen, Eugene L. 1939-2022Commissioner of Finance candidate - David Middendorf, incumbentWilde Tool celebrates 100 years with Chamber ribbon cutting, open houseTours of cemetery and downtown add to this year's Frolic Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
