Santa's Attic craft show is fast approaching - set for Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Hiawatha High School.

Sponsored by the Brown County Genealogical Society, the annual craft show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be over 40 crafters and vendors. Lunch will be served by Genealogical Society.

