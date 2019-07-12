Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released the names of students who graduated with degrees, diplomas or certificates following the 2019 Winter and Spring quarters on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses.
The following are degrees announced for students in the area: Emily Jean Meyer, Associate of Applied Science in Agriculture Management & Production , Hiawatha, KS; Amber Lynn Siebenmorgen, Diploma in Practical Nursing, Hiawatha, KS; Emily Jean Meyer, Certificate in Precision Agriculture, Hiawatha.
