Sunday, June 13, 2021, the 18th biennial reunion of the descendants of Clarence and Helene Gold Schuetz was held in the Big Gage Shelter in Gage Park, Topeka, Kansas. The children of Ivan Schuetz hosted, with Ruth coordinating.
Brian Adcock asked a blessing on all present and for those who were unable to attend. Then the food dishes provided by all was enjoyed.
Photos were taken by Nathan Magers of each individual family along with lots of impromptu photos.
Ruth called the family meeting to order. Present: Ruth A. Schuetz, Kirk E. Schuetz, Mary Adcock, Nina Gutierrez, Carl Schuetz, Eric Schuetz, Janice Schroeder, Terry Finger, Myra Stauffer, Brian Adcock, Nicholas Adcock, and Nathan Magers.
The 2019 minutes were read by Kirk and were accepted as written.
Old Business: None.
New Business: Lucille’s Reunion photo albums and the Family Contact list via Ruth.
Nathan spoke of the Reunion photo albums that Lucy had collected and kept since the reunions had begun. Fred Magers (her husband) sent the albums to this reunion with the hope that the host would add pictures and then pass the albums along to the next host. It was agreed that this could be done. Ruth spoke of updating the contact list and then posting the updates to the Facebook family page.
Deaths: Agnes Finger on 12/28/19; Matt Becker, husband of Becky Finger Becker (Wayne and Vickie’s son-in-law) on 5/7/20; Thomas Gold (Helene’s brother) on 11/21/20; Eddie Finger(Agnes’ husband) on 6/8/21.
Births: Caroline Kay Ann Loschke, 8/28/19. Daughter of Ashlynn (Finger) and Kyle Loschke. Granddaughter of Terry and Pat Finger; Oliver Flynn Westberg, 11/15/19. Son of Jessica (Magers) and Rich Westberg; Meleena Nickel, 9/11/20, Daughter of Zorina and Ethan Nickel. Step-granddaughter of Rachelle (Adcock) and Shawn Holub; Titus Maybrier, 9/4/20. Son of Aaron Maybrier and Courtney Holman. Grandson of Carl and Nancy Schuetz; Emmett Vince Bonzer, 10/15/20. Son of Eli and Barb Bonzer. Grandson of Angela (Magers Bonzer) Hebbelman.
Marriages: Julia Gutierrez, daughter of Nina (Magers) Gutierrez, to James Cardillo 4/3/21.
Divorces: None.
Nathan Magers traveled 1752 miles from Washougal, WA; Mark and Lori traveled 1425 miles from Hampstead, NC; Eric and Myra flew in from Yucaipa, CA with 1524 miles. There were others that put many miles on the road to see each other and visit. It was great to see all!
Greetings sent by a few who weren’t able to come: Angela Magers Hebbelman, Fred Magers, Jeanne Boger Wilkeson and Rachelle Adcock Holub.
Next Family to host, in 2023, is Jeanne Boger’s family if they accept.
POST MEETING. Jeanne Boger Wilkeson has accepted to host the next Schuetz Reunion in the FALL of 2023. Thanks Jeanne!
Meeting adjourned. The minutes were recorded by Nina Gutierrez.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
There were 54 family members and 7 guests in attendance. Those attending were:
Ivan’s Clan (19)
Myra Stauffer and Eric Schuetz both of Yucaipa, CA; R. A. (Ruth Ann) Schuetz of Topeka, KS; Kirk and Carolyn Schuetz of Independence, MO, with children Kirk P. Schuetz of Kansas City, MO, Carrie (Schuetz) and Michael Dixon with son Stephen of Kansas City, MO, Alyssa Schuetz and Alyssa’s and Christian’s son Paxton Nelson of Kansas City, MO; Pam and Dale Bearce of Topeka, KS with Pam’s (and John) daughter Erin (Schuetz) and Andy New and their children Gracelyn, Trinity, Caleb and Ace of Topeka, KS.
Agnes’s Clan (Finger) (4)
Wayne of Powhattan, KS; Terry and Pat of Wichita, KS; Janice Schroeder of Manhattan, KS.
Lucille’s Clan (Magers) (2)
Nina Gutierrez of Billings, MT; Nathan Magers of Washougal, WA.
Carl’s Clan (7)
Carl and Nancy; son Aaron Maybrier with daughters Maddison and McKenna and Aaron’s and Courtney’s son Titus. Donavan Stock (Charity Schmidt’s son) Carl and Nancy’s grandson. All of Atchison, KS.
Mary’s Clan (Adcock) (22)
Larry and Mary of Hiawatha, KS; Nick and Charla of Wamego, KS with son Logan of Manhattan, KS; Brian and Jannette with daughter Andrea and David Winter with their sons Noah and Samuel of Hiawatha, KS; Mark and Lori of Hampstead, NC; Christina and Marty Jahn with their sons Calvin and Everett Jahn and daughter Zoey Thompson of Westmoreland, KS, and sons Chrystian Calvert of Lincoln, NE and Brandon Calvert of Wichita, KS; Justin with his son Kegan of Colorado Springs, CO.
Guests (7)
Cousin of Clarence, Larry and Carol Schuetz of Atchison, KS; Alyssa Schuetz’s guest, Christian Nelson; Aaron Maybrier’s guest, Courtney Holman with daughter Karena; Justin Adcock’s guest, Melissa Slusher; Brandon Calvert’s guest, Chole Albin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.