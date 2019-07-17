Sunday, June 23, 2019, the 17th biennial reunion of the descendents of Clarence and Helen Gold Schuetz was held in the Fisher Center, Hiawatha, Kansas. The six children of Larry and Mary Schuetz Adcock and their families hosted.
Brian Adcock asked a blessing on all present and those unable to attend. Than the food dishes provided by all was enjoyed.
Photos were taken by Lori Adcock of each individual family and the entire group.
Brian called the family meeting to order. The 2017 minutes were read by Christina Adcock Jahn. Corrections were made to include the birth of Paxton Nelson 2017, son of Alyssa Schuetz and Christian Nelson. Alyssa is Kirk P. Schuetz daughter.
New events in 2018, three births: Summer Thomason, daughter of Laura Schuetz and Curtis Thomason and granddaughter of Paul Schuetz; Evelyn Bonzer, daughter of Eli and Barbara Bonzer, Eli is the son of Angela Magers Bonzer Hebbelman; Theodore Wulfric Moody, son of Justin and Meagan Finger Moody and grandson of Terry and Pat Finger. Dale and Christene Finger and Brian and Cindy Magers Edwards were divorced.
Lydia Magers Duffy traveled 1542 miles from Spokane, Washington; Mark Adcock 1425 Miles from Hampstead, North Carolina; Eric Schuetz 1290 miles from Mesa, Arizona.
Greetings sent by some unable to attend: Nina Magers Gutierrez, Brenda Finger Weih, Angela Magers Hebbelman, Charity Theurer Schmidt, and Jeanne Boger Wilkeson
The Schuetz Family Group Facebook page administered by Nina and Jessica is doing well.
Next Family to host in 2021 is Ivan Schuetz’s family. Ruth Schuetz, Eric Schuetz and Kirk Schuetz were present and accepted.
Minutes recorded by Jannette Adcock and Rachelle Adcock Holub.
The families visiting from in and out of state were entertained with a dinner Saturday evening at Mary and Larry’s home with their children and families hosting, approximately 35 attended.
There were 74 family members and two guests that attended. Family members were: Larry and Mary (Schuetz) Adcock, Brian and Jannette Adcock, David and Andrea (Adcock) Winter with sons Noah and Samuel, Shawn and Rachelle (Adcock) Holub with son KJ, Marcy (Finger) Gruber all of Hiawatha, Kansas; Eddie Finger of Powhattan, Kansas; Marty and Christina (Adcock) Jahn with son Everett and daughter Zoey Thompson, Nick and Charla Adcock and son Logan all of Wamego, Kansas; Kelsey Adcock of Lenexa, Kansas; Justin Adcock of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Emily Adcock of Falls City, Nebraska; Mark and Lori Adcock with son Jordan of Hampstead, North Carolina; Janice (Finger) Schroeder, Brandon Calvert both of Manhattan, Kansas; Paul Schuetz of Savannah, Missouri; Laura A. Schuetz of Maryville, Missouri; Wade Schuetz of Clarinda, Iowa; Carl and Nancy Schuetz of Atchison, Kansas; Fred Magers, Rich and Jessica (Magers) Westberg with Cecelia, RJ, Dean and Henry all of Billings, Montana; Bill and Lydia Duffy with sons Liam and Logan of Spokane, Washington; Pam and Dale Bearce, Ruth A. Schuetz, Andy and Erin (Schuetz) New with Gracilyn and Trinity, Chrystian Calvert all of Topeka, Kansas; Eric Schuetz of Mesa, Arizona; Kirk and Carolyn Schuetz, Mike and Carrie (Schuetz) Dixon with Mikayla, Joshua and Stephen, Kirk P. Schuetz and grandson Paxton Nelson all of Kansas City, Missouri; Leah and Haley Schuetz, Browns Mills, New Jersey; Faith Schuetz of New Egypt, New Jersey; Rebecca (Schuetz) Newman with Kaydence and Melody of Edgewater, Maryland; James and Ashley (Reynolds) Tuttle of Robinson, Kansas; Miguel and Shannon Schuetz Arellano with Jacob and Natalie of Wichita, Kansas.
Guests were Chloe Albin of Manhattan, Kansas and Zach Cappleman of Hiawatha, Kansas.
