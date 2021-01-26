Application forms for the Paul & Daisy Schuneman Scholarship are available for the 2021-2022 academic year, reports Citizens State Bank & Trust Company, trustee for the fund. The forms may be obtained from the trust department of the bank or the guidance counselor’s office at Hiawatha High School. Applicants must reapply every year for new awards.
Paul & Daisy Schuneman created the trust to benefit graduates of USD #415, with an emphasis in the fields of education, health care, or a vocational trade. Since its inception sixteen years ago, the trust has awarded $215,600 in grants.
Recipients are selected by the Trust Committee of Citizens State Bank & Trust Company.
The Citizens State Bank & Trust Company is currently accepting applications for the coming academic year, which must be delivered to the bank or the Counselor’s office at Hiawatha High School by April 1st. Additional information and applications forms are available from either the bank or Guidance Counselor’s Office at Hiawatha High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.