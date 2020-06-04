The Paul & Daisy Schuneman Scholarship Fund awarded $16,000.00 in grants to 16 graduates of Hiawatha High School attending college and trade school in the upcoming academic year, according to Citizens State Bank and Trust Company, which administers the fund. Mr. & Mrs. Schuneman established the Scholarship Fund to assist graduates of USD 415 in continuing their education. This is the 17th year for the scholarship and to date 261 grants, totaling $215,600.00, have been awarded.
Receiving grants this year are: Valerie Binns, University of Kansas School of Medicine; Delaney Koerperich, University of Kansas; Brianna Martinson, Washburn University; Brynn Wright, University of Kansas; Mary Rosa, Iowa State University; Jessie Brintnall, Baker University; Elizabeth Kettler, Creighton University; August Koerperich, University of Kansas; Kendra Overdick, Kansas State University; Emme Leupold, Fort Hayes State University; Michael Moreno, Highland Community College; Reagan Riley, Kansas State University; Robin Madere, Baker University; Jaye Hrencher, Kansas State University; Madison Gilbert, Kansas State University; and Kaysi Overdick, Kansas
State University.
The Paul and Daisy Schuneman Scholarship provides financial assistance available to graduates of Hiawatha USD 415 who meet minimum requirements and demonstrate a strong academic performance with a priority in the fields of Health Care, Education or the Technical Trades.
