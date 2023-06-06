The Paul & Daisy Schuneman Scholarship Fund awarded $21,600 in grants to 24 graduates of Hiawatha High School attending college and trade school in the upcoming academic year, according to Citizens State Bank and Trust Company, which administers the fund.
Mr. and Mrs. Schuneman established the Scholarship Fund to assist graduates of USD 415 in continuing their education. This is the 20th year for the scholarship and to date 352 grants, totaling $277,400, have been awarded.
Receiving grants this year are: Sarra Murphy, Logan Huckaby, Highland Community College Technical Center; Carolyn Schuetz, Motorcycle Mechanic Institute; Grace Jones, Ashton Rockey, Johnson County Community College; Ashlynn Henry, Hannah Twombly, Carter Peters, Madison Gilbert, Kansas State University; Camden Thonen, Alex Rockey, University of Kansas; Kade Pyle, Doane Univeristy; Graycen Ferris, Nevaeh Hazelton, Highland Community College; Camden Bachman, Katherine Madsen, University of Saint Mary; August Koerperich, Baker University School of Nursing; Morgan Hurn, Creighton University; Maizie Hageman, Missouri Western State University; Aubrey Wright, University of Nebraska at Omaha; Grace Morey, Fort Hays State University; Abigail Kettler, Pittsburg State University; Sidney Johansen, Peru State College; and Sarah Madsen, Coffeyville Community College.
The Paul and Daisy Schuneman Scholarship provides financial assistance available to graduates of Hiawatha USD 415 who meet minimum requirements and demonstrate a strong academic performance with a priority in the fields of Health Care, Education or the Technical Trades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.