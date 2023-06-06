Scholarship graphic

The Paul & Daisy Schuneman Scholarship Fund awarded $21,600 in grants to 24 graduates of Hiawatha High School attending college and trade school in the upcoming academic year, according to Citizens State Bank and Trust Company, which administers the fund.

Mr. and Mrs. Schuneman established the Scholarship Fund to assist graduates of USD 415 in continuing their education. This is the 20th year for the scholarship and to date 352 grants, totaling $277,400, have been awarded.

