Many members of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say at Camp Geiger have been honored for their leadership efforts.
Tom Jones with Troop 313 of Hiawatha was named a Sachem on the Tribal Council. He was tapped in the Tribe in 2008 Jordan Miller with Troop 45 of St. Joseph was also named a Sachem. He has been a member since 2009.
Cory Cutsinger with Troop 97 of Trenton was also named a Sachem. He joined the Tribe in 1985.
Les Kerr with Troop 714 of Edgerton was the fourth person named a Sachem during the second session of camp. He has been a member since 1979, Jeremy Clevenger, with Troop 120, Chillicothe, was named a Medicine Man. He has been serving as a Sachem since 2004.
Camp Geiger continues to grow as a regional camp of choice as Troops from Emporia, Ft. Leavenworth, Lenexa, Seneca, Olathe, Shawnee, Wichita, and Tecumseh, Kansas attended. Additional Troops from Iowa, Arkansas, Missouri, and Texas were in attendance.
Camp Geiger is operated by the Pony Express Council, BSA. The Council is an United Way Agency.
