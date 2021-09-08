Cub Scout Pack 117 in Hiawatha is having a new family signup event at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church on Sunday for boys and girls in K-5th grades.
Cub Scouting is fun with a purpose, focused on citizenship, character, personal fitness, and leadership. Just a few of the many programs Scouts experience include pinewood derby races, service projects, campouts, outdoor cooking, pocketknife safety, BB shooting and archery, fishing, canoeing, hiking, first aid, and science experiments.
There is a cost for membership. Fundraising is available to help pay for future events and camps. We also have a Troop 313 for older youth ages 11-17.
Contact Committee Chair Jay Boyles jay.boyles@adm.com or Cubmaster Jerry Allen jerry.j.allen@gmail.com for info.
