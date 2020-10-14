Scouts from Hiawatha troop 313 B and G assisted the Kiwanis Club in putting flags out on Oregon St. on Labor Day morning and taking them down in the evening.
The Scouts spent the weekend of Sept. 18 at Indian Caves camping and hiking. They practiced knot tying which evolved into tying each other to trees for fun. Meals were planned and cooked by each patrol then eaten together as a group. Some Scouts were working towards their Second Class rank advancement which requires a hike of at least 5 miles. They went beyond that and completed a 6+ mile hike through the hills as a troop.
A Cub Scout/Scout camp out is scheduled for Oct. 17, south of Hiawatha. The Scouts have several activities planned for the Cubs to introduce them into scouting.
Scout meetings are every Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. at the Christian Center. Girls and boys ages 11-18 are welcome to join us and see if Scouting is right for you.
