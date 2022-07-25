The Hiawatha Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA Troops 313 are hosting a pool party and sign-up event for all youth entering grades Kindergarten through 12th grade on Aug. 13.
Families are invited to join Scouts at the pool party with hot dogs and signups at 6 p.m. and swimming at 7:15 p.m.. at the Hiawatha Aquatic Park.
The cost to sign up is $32 for membership plus a $25 one-time new member joining fee, for a total of $57. Scout Life Magazine (optional) is an additional $6.25. Fundraising is available to help pay for future events and camps.
The mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. Scouting accomplishes this through outdoor adventures, leadership development, community service, and rank advancement.
For more information, please contact Committee Chair Jay Boyles jay.boyles@adm.com or Cubmaster Jerry Allen jerry.j.allen@gmail.comOr visi t www.ponyexpressbsa.org or www.facebook.com/pony.express.council.
