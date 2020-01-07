The Hiawatha Scout Troop 313 is sponsoring a Pancake Feed on Saturday, Jan. 11.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 519 N. First St., in Hiawatha. The Scouts will be serving pancakes and all the fixin's for a freewill offering to benefit local projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.