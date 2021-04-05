As I get older, and my goal is to get as old as I can, I begin to realize some of the things I haven't noticed in my life. You know how it is; things creep up little by little, and then all of a sudden, there it is.
About two years ago, when I was at the eye doctor, he noticed some things in my eyes.
“You have cataracts in both eyes.”
I was caught by surprise and did know what he was talking about, but I responded despite that.
"No, Dr.," I said rather seriously, "I do not have a Cadillac, let alone two, but I do have a Chevrolet. I'm quite happy with my Chevrolet; thank you."
The doctor looked at me as though he was looking at some crazy person. Then he said something that somewhat confused me. "Do you think I'm a psychologist?"
Looking at me straight in the eyes, he said, "You have cataracts in your eyes."
"Well," I said, looking at him, "I did have my eye on several Cadillacs, the one I liked was a brilliant blue. The only problem with that Cadillac was I couldn't afford it. But I must tell you I'm still eyeing that Cadillac."
"Look at me," the doctor said rather sternly, "I am not talking about Cadillacs; I'm talking about cataracts in your eyes. You will need surgery to remove those cataracts."
He then explained what this cataract business was all about and how I should go and get them removed and replaced.
Then the day of the actual surgery came, and I was chauffeured by the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage to the eye clinic and went in for the preparation.
And I went in, and the nurse took me to prepare for the doctor's surgery. The nurse spent about an hour and a half with me while the doctor used only 15 minutes.
She was finishing all of the prep work and was ready to take me in so that the doctor could do the surgery on my cataract.
At that point, I said very seriously, "Could I change my mind?"
She looked at me and sighed very deeply, and I could see she was not a happy camper. But she said very calmly, "Yes, you can change your mind if you really want to."
"Great," I chirped, "can I have your mind?"
Staring at me, she then gave me a piece of her mind. I didn't see that one coming.
The surgery went fine, and I was surprised. I have been wearing glasses for a long time, and now, out of my left eye, I could see almost perfectly, whatever that is. I couldn't see up close, and the doctor said I would probably need reading glasses. But I have never seen the world so bright as I did that day.
Darkness seems to creep up on a person without that person even knowing it. That happened with me. Nothing is better than seeing the brightness of the light.
As my wife was driving me home, I happen to think of a verse of Scripture. “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? the Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?” (Psalm 27:1).
Sometimes I get discouraged by the darkness around me and don't realize how dark it is. But when I put my eyes on the Lord Jesus Christ in the Bible, I see that marvelous light that lighteth the world.
Dr. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, 1471 Pine Road, Ocala, FL 34472. He lives with his wife in Silver Springs Shores. Call him at 352-687-4240 or e-mail jamessnyder2@att.net. The church web site is www.whatafellowship.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.