Dear Gentle Reader;
For the 12 Days of Christmas, I would like to share with you 12 things that I have learned in my personal walk with Christ during 2021. Here they are, in no particular order.
1. Spiritual warfare is real, and it’s subtle. The battles are pitched exactly to each person, based on his or her weaknesses. Pride will tell me that I am strong and “right”. It is in my weaknesses that I must put on Christ, or be defeated.
2. The enemy wants me to remain spiritually asleep, and to immerse myself in entertainment, amusement and squabbling. He wants me to be dishonest with myself, and to pretend that I am a better person than I really am. He wants me to hide behind my “rightness,” rather than to run to Jesus in my “wrongness”.
3. When I am dishonest with myself, I am divided, and when I am divided, I am useless to God, but a quite useful pawn for the enemy. Honesty is the only effective weapon against the enemy.
4. When my heart is divided, I am contributing to the division of the world.
5. Prayer should be more than 99.99% listening, and less than 0.001% talking. Talking, if any, should come after the listening. But if I’m really listening, why would I need to talk? That’s what the Bible means by “praying without ceasing.” (1 Thess. 5:17) Listen to God, without ceasing. “Be still and know that I am God.” (Psalm 46:10)
6. I can’t define my faith based on what I dislike or don’t believe about other religions. Jesus asks me, “who do you say that I am?” (Matthew 16:15) Not, “what do you think about who others say that I am?” If I have to tear down other religions, churches or denominations to feel better about my religion, then God needs to change my heart, and my religion needs to be torn down in me, and rebuilt from the inside out.
7. Competition with others is an illusion and a distraction for the ego. The only competition is between the person I am right now, and the person God created me to be. There’s always room for improvement.
8. I’m not smarter than a computer. Most of the posts that get me upset on social media are generated by computers, based on emotionally charged keywords. If the post says, “copy and paste” at the end, it’s likely generated by a computer. Think computers can’t figure out what words make us emotional? Think again. Why would I think my thought patterns are difficult for a computer to figure out?
9. Arguing about issues is a meaningless waste of prayer time. Just like “texture” and “color” are abstract properties until they are found in an object, issues are abstract ideas until we get to know a real person who lives with those issues. Every minute I spend defending my point of view on an issue is one minute I could be using to better understand and support my sister or brother who is directly affected by that issue. Jesus doesn’t support issues. He supports people. He came to seek and save the lost, not to help us win arguments. (Luke 19:10)
10. If I say I’m “pro-life,” then I’d better be pro-life at every stage. What happens when that baby is born, and grows up, and he makes me angry, or disagrees with me on a profound level? What about when she stands directly between me and worldly gain? What about when he cuts me off in traffic? What about when she gossips about me? Am I still pro-life? Jesus makes a direct link between anger, revenge, cursing, and murder (Matthew 3:21-22). Am I pro-life in all my thoughts and behavior towards others?
11. The difference between being righteous and unrighteous, according to Jesus (Matthew 25:31-46) is how I treat actual people. Especially people who can’t “return the favor”. Especially people who may not be easy to see, nor to love.
12. People that cause me to feel angry or upset are mirroring back something in myself that needs to be forgiven and healed. In this way, my “enemies” are actually my very best friends, because they show me just how much I need God’s forgiveness, how much I need to forgive, and how much I need to ask others for forgiveness. Thanks be to God for the “frenemies” who help us to grow in Christ.
May God bless us, everyone!
