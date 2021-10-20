We hope you will stop by and enjoy the bench that the Middendorf family donated in honor of their father, Clarence.
As many of you know, Clarence loved and appreciated all things history and donated much of his time to the Brown County Historical Society to preserve all things history. Clarence was also eager to share "his"tories," and I am so grateful I had the opportunity to experience his passion for preserving Brown County History.
You can, of course, stop by and see many of the lasting memories of Clarence around the Historical Society. Most importantly, we hope you'll enjoy the bench located at the AG Museum & Windmill Lane at 301 E Iowa St Hiawatha. The second display of gorgeous mums, prairie grass, and pumpkins was purchased on Hwy 36 at D & D Market, east toward Saint Joseph. As always, there's so much more to every story! Find it! #historymysteries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.