Brown County Sheriff John Merchant announced that six deserving local students were 2020 Brown County Sheriff Memorial Scholarship winners.
Hiawatha High School seniors were awarded the following: Nicole Mackey $1,000, Annaliese Elizabeth Jeschke $500 and Katelyn Lay $500.
Horton High School seniors were awarded the following: Grady Douglas Miller $1,000, Kyle Albert Hammersmith $500 and Ally Marie Bottom $500.
This scholarship is dedicated to all law enforcement officers who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
The six winners were presented with a Brown County Sheriff challenge coin, a certificate and check. This was the final year for the Brown County Sheriff Memorial Scholarship. In the future the scholarship will combine with the Deputy Todd Michael Widman Memorial Scholarship.
“We are so proud to provide these scholarships to our county high school seniors and wish them only the best for their futures," said Sheriff John Merchant.
