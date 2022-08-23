Club News

The Executive Board of the SHL (Silver-Haired Legislature) held its mid-summer issues meeting on Wednesday, July 27, in Junction City. These issues will be presented to the full membership of the SHL at their Annual Session October 4-6 in Topeka at the Capitol.

The Executive Board is composed of the SHL chairperson from each of the eleven PSA districts across the state of Kansas, plus the officers of the overall membership of the organization. Gil Bunning of Horton is the PSA-9 (Planning Service Area - 9) chairperson for Northeast Kansas.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.