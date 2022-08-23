The Executive Board of the SHL (Silver-Haired Legislature) held its mid-summer issues meeting on Wednesday, July 27, in Junction City. These issues will be presented to the full membership of the SHL at their Annual Session October 4-6 in Topeka at the Capitol.
The Executive Board is composed of the SHL chairperson from each of the eleven PSA districts across the state of Kansas, plus the officers of the overall membership of the organization. Gil Bunning of Horton is the PSA-9 (Planning Service Area - 9) chairperson for Northeast Kansas.
A total of 52 local issues and 35 general issues were initially brought to the Executive Board. From this list, a total of six issues were selected to be presented to the full membership in October. During the SHL Annual Session those issues which receive favorable passage will then be sent to the Kansas Legislature for their consideration during the 2023 Legislative Session. Some of these issues will be forwarded as actual bills, while the remainder will be in the form of resolutions.
The following issues were chosen to be presented at this year's Annual Session:
1) Support for Medicaid Expansion
2) Continued Support for the KDOT Rural Transportation Program
3) Support for the Broadband Expansion (as the law stipulates)
4) Support for the Expansion of Medicinal Cannabis
5) Support for Increased Funding for the Senior Care Act
6) Support for the Equalization of Sales Tax for the Area Agencies on Aging (AAA)
The Silver-Haired Legislators represent over 500.000 Kansas Seniors over the age of 60, most of whom vote in local, state and national elections. The SHL is just one of the ways their collective voice can be heard.
For questions or concerns, please contact Gil Bunning, PSA-9 Chairperson at 785-486-3304.
